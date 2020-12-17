‘Give the reindeer masks and the elves,’ Kid writes Santa letter not asking for toys but instead COVID safety tips

"He should spray his sleigh all of the presents nice and clean," Braxton Knight wrote in his letter to Santa.

HAW RIVER, N.C. — Most kids ask Santa Claus for toys but not one 5th grader who’s more concerned about the big guy in red’s health before the big night!

Braxton Knight, a student at Haw River Elementary wants Santa safe and well for Christmas Eve!

He wrote Santa a letter wishing for him to be safe from the coronavirus as he delivers Christmas presents to kids around the world.

Braxton wrote in part: “He needs to wear a mask over his face. He should always keep hand sanitizer in his pockets. He should spray his sleigh all of the presents nice and clean, give the reindeer a mask and the elves, and he needs to wear gloves too."

Braxton’s teacher gave the students an assignment to pick a holiday topic and that’s what he picked. He even drew a picture so Santa would better understand what safety precautions to take on Christmas Eve.