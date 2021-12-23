Gift shop works through Christmas rush, takes precautions amid Omicron spread

As many Louisville shoppers rush to make their final Christmas purchases, some stores are reintroducing certain COVID safety measures.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Omicron variant spreads, some Louisville shops are making a push toward precaution while they see a rush of customers days before Christmas.

Some stores are reintroducing COVID safety measures.

Just Creations, a non-profit Fair Trade store on Frankfort Avenue, is one such store.

"We understand whether we're vaccinated or not, it's getting through still," manager Joan Frisz said.

The gift shop actually chose to reimplement their mask requirement this week, around when Louisville confirmed its first case of the highly contagious variant.



Frisz says they just can't risk it.



"One bad weather day can kill the whole process, kill the whole month," she said.

So, if chunks of staff at a time were forced to stay home because of infection -- something Metro Health Department leaders have warned businesses to prepare for -- Frisz says it would be a major setback.

"We have a very small staff, they're are only five of us," she said.

They're doing what they can, for precaution, taking it a day at a time.

This comes as the shop, along with many others, have seen increases in overall in-person demand and sales this holiday season compared to Christmas 2020, when online shopping became the preferred option for so many.

"We've seen a lot more traffic, and then the resulting sales," Frisz said. "We might be 20 percent over last Christmas."

