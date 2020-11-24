Popular Christmas tree stand returns to Waterfront Park

Are you looking for fresh Christmas Trees? Only one of two popular stands at Waterfront Park has returned this year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Only one of the popular Christmas tree stands at Waterfront Park has returned this year.

The location is across from Slugger Field and is already selling trees.

Frazier firs, pines and wreaths of all sizes stand tall on Witherspoon Street at Book’s Christmas Trees.

The prices are up about 10% because of a tree shortage this year.

Irving Book has been in the business for 50 years and worked for Tommy Thompson, the city’s most famous name in Christmas trees, until Thompson died unexpectedly in November 2019.

Book purchased Thompson’s equipment to keep that tradition going.

His tree stand is open daily except Thanksgiving from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Book said he expects to be busy beginning Friday and hopes to have three more shipments of fresh trees before the season ends.

Prices range from $40 to $150.

►Contact reporter Doug Proffitt at dproffitt@whas11.com. Follow him on Twitter (@WHAS11Doug) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.