Free ice cream for kids who recite Pledge of Allegiance at Dairy Del

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In honor of Fourth of July, a local ice cream shop is giving a free ice cream cone to kids 12 and under when reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Dairy Del located on S. Shelby St. in the Merriweather neighborhood has made this a tradition for customers stopping to get a sweet treat on this holiday weekend.
The shop made the announcement via Facebook July 1 and will be running the promotion between all day until 10 p.m.
Dairy Del is asking customers to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before heading out and grabbing that free cone, here's a quick refresher on the Pledge of Allegiance.
