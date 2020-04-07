Free ice cream for kids who recite Pledge of Allegiance at Dairy Del

In honor of the Fourth of July, Dairy Del Ice Cream is giving a free ice cream cone to kids 12 and under who recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Dairy Del located on S. Shelby St. in the Merriweather neighborhood has made this a tradition for customers stopping to get a sweet treat on this holiday weekend.

The shop made the announcement via Facebook July 1 and will be running the promotion between all day until 10 p.m.

Dairy Del is asking customers to adhere to social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before heading out and grabbing that free cone, here's a quick refresher on the Pledge of Allegiance.

