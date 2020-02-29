LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baptist Health Louisville announced the birth of the first baby born on Leap Day at the hospital.

Parents Hannah and Travis welcomed their first child at 2:02 a.m. on Leap Day 2020. Their baby boy, Jaxson checked in at 8 pounds, 12.1 ounces and 19 inches long.

According to Vox, the chances of a Leap Day Birth are 1 in 1,461 and the percentage with Leap Day birthday of 0.07%.

Welcome, Jaxson!

