Fireworks store sees business triple since last year as local events canceled due to COVID-19

People made plans to set off their own fireworks this year when local shows canceled due to COVID-19.

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — With many fireworks shows cancelled across Kentuckiana, people are buying their own fireworks and making their own shows.

Pyro City in Clarksville has been busy in preparation of the Fourth of July.

“I’ve been doing this since 1999 and I’ve never seen anything like this,” managing partner Mike Kimzey said.

Kimzey saw business pick up in May and it hasn’t slowed down since.

“We were doing triple what we did almost every day since May 15th, what we did last year,” Kimzey said.

He’s also seen a lot of first-time fireworks buyers, who would normally go to shows put on for the community.

That means giving customers safety instructions.

Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs says there are some precautions you should take when setting off fireworks.

For example, you should always have a water source like a hose or a large bucket nearby to submerge the used fireworks.

Leave them in water overnight before throwing them away to reduce the risk for a fire.

“We have seen where smoldering fireworks will smolder so long, they will continue to burn and set the trash can on fire which is a domino effect,” Skaggs said. “Trash can starts on fire next to a house or garage, then we have a house fire and potentially a life endangering incident.”

Skaggs says you should reach out to your experts before you use any sort of firework, so you know how to use it safely.

