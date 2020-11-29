Fête de Noël adds holiday market for second annual winter festival

Local vendors set up shops Thursday to Sunday so you can shop local for your holiday gifts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fête de Noël translate to 'festival of Christmas' in French. It’s also the name of Paristown’s second annual winter holiday celebration which just opened this week.

One of the main attractions is an outdoor ice-skating rink.

The ice-skating rink was at last year’s Fete de Noel but there are some new features. One is the Brent street holiday market.

Local vendors have set up shops Thursday through Sunday.

You can also check out a petting zoo or movie nights while you are skating.

A lot of preparation went into this year’s event, especially because a lot has been changing.

But safety is top of mind for the organizers here – skates are sanitized between every use and masks are required.

But even COVID can’t stop the holiday cheer.

“It’s good for all of us to have a sense of normalcy and again we are taking great precautions to keep people safe,” Paristown Director of Business Development Jeanne Hilt said.

If you want to take a break from skating, concessions as well as takeout from The Café are available.

You can keep skating even when it gets dark out – Sunday to Thursday the rink is open until 9 p.m. and on weekends you can skate until 11 p.m. We will have a full list of hours here.

