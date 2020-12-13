Eastern High gets into the spirit of giving with Holiday 'Care-a-Van'

Students and staff at the school will make nearly 250 baskets featuring canned goods and household items but they still need help.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Holiday Care-a-Van has been a tradition at Eastern High School for 55 years.

Students get up early to pack up boxes of food to give out to area families.

Since the pandemic has changed the way of life for many, it didn’t stop them from giving back.

“Tell all of your friends and family and co-workers just to give what they can it helps immensely,” Aniyah Thorpe, a student said.

Senior class president Mary Quirk added, “It doesn’t take more than a few minutes, a few dollars – whatever you have, we will take it with a smile and some thanks.”

The school also said they will donate some of the money to support Jefferson County Public Schools during the holidays.

