LIST | Where to stream, attend Easter services in Kentuckiana

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many local churches have continued streaming their services online and this Easter Sunday is no different.
Whether you plan on attending a service in-person with proper COVID-19 restrictions in place or watching a service online, we have you covered with a list of Kentuckiana churches and their plans for Easter Sunday.
Churches holding and streaming Easter Sunday Service:
- Anchorage Presbyterian Church - Outdoor service at 6:30 and 11 a.m.
- Archdioceses of Louisville Mass schedule
- Broadway Baptist Church - Outdoor service at 11:30 a.m.
- Calvary Episcopal Church - 9 a.m. service streaming online, 10:30 a.m. Easter Celebration in church parking lot.
- CHURCH360 - 10 a.m. Easter service
- Cordyon New Hope Wesleyan (IN) - 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. service. Easter Egg hunt at 12:15 p.m.
- CrossRoads Christian Church of St. Matthews - Service at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Eastside Praise Ministry Center - Service at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church - Service streaming online at 10 a.m.
- Fairdale Christian - In-person and streaming service at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Faithpoint Church (IN) - In-person service at 10:30 a.m.
- Fern Creek United Methodist Church - In-person service at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sign-ups mandatory.
- First Baptist Church of New Albany Indiana - In-person service at 10:55 a.m.
- First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville - In-person service at 10:45 a.m.
- First Capital Christian Church (IN) - In-person services at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
- First Christian Church of Louisville - Streaming service at 10 a.m.
- First Gethsemane Baptist Church - "Soft Reopening" in-person service and streaming service online at 10:10 a.m.
- Graceland Baptist Church (IN) - Services at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
- Highview Baptist Church - Register online for in-person services at 7:30 a.m., 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at Fegenbush campus. Register online for in-person services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at East campus.
- Hope Lutheran Church - Online service at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
- Northeast Christian Church - Register online for in-person services at 7:00 a.m. (Sunrise Outdoor Service), 9 a.m., 11:00 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Brownsboro campus. Register online for in-person services at 10 a.m. and Noon at Clifton campus. Services also streamed online.
- Northside Christian Church (IN) - In-person and online services at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
- Restoration Christian Church - In-person and online service at 10:30 a.m.
- Southeast Christian Church - Services in-person and online across all 13 campuses. Full list and times.
- St. Matthews Baptist Church - Service in-person and online at 10:30 a.m.
- Walnut Street Baptist Church - Service streamed online at 11 a.m.
- West Broadway Baptist Church - Service in-person and online at 10:45 a.m.
