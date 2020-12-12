Christmas trees becoming hot commodity to find in Kentuckiana

Two weeks before Christmas Day, many suppliers have already sold all of their trees.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you still plan on buying a real Christmas tree this year – you might be out of luck.

Real trees have been flying off the lots this year much earlier than normal.

When Book’s Christmas Tree owner, Irvin Book, set up his annual Christmas tree stand across from Waterfront Park, he didn’t expect to sell so many trees so quickly.

“It was real fast and furious,” he said. “I didn’t anticipate that so I didn’t have enough trees bought so we’re going to run out of trees.”

Even just from less than one day, his supply is running low.

Customers started coming to buy trees around Thanksgiving. Book says this year, demand is higher than ever.

“I think a lot of people got out and just wanted to have a live tree or just have something to do,” Book said.

Normally there is another seller across the street from Book – but not this year.

In fact, many sellers, whether at farms or lots, decided not to sell this year or ran out of trees by the beginning of December.

“I think COVID had effect on some of it and second, trees and hard to find,” Book said.

They’re hard to find because of growing conditions when the trees were planted an average of seven years ago. Farmers’ costs were going up, some growers went out of business, and environmental factors played a role too.

Normally Book would be open until Christmas and even have some trees left over. But this year, he is down to just small trees, which he doesn’t expect to last much longer.

“I think we’ll be out the first part of next week completely,” Book said.

Book’s Christmas Trees is on the corner of Witherspoon and Preston Streets. It is open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

