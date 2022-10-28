Children's National Hospital NICU babies dress un-BOO-lievably cute for Halloween

The littlest patients at Children's National Hospital are celebrating their very first Halloween. Only problem is, these NICU babies are too cute to spook!

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The above video shows Children's Hospital NICU babies dressed up for Halloween 2021.

A scare is born tonight! Children's National Hospital dressed up its littlest patients for their very first Halloween in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

This year creativity was key, with costume selections ranging from an astronaut to a Starbucks coffee cup and even a future doctor.

At Children's National Hospital, Halloween is a special time of year. Officials say bringing fun to patients and their families on this spooktacular day is just one of many ways Children's National works to bolster families' spirits during stressful times.

A reminder from the NICU: Our precious babies are on continuous cardio-respiratory monitoring. Parents and caregivers should always follow the AAP safe sleep guidelines and under no circumstances should babies at home be placed prone to sleep, or have items such as toys, loose bedding, or blanket rolls in their cribs.