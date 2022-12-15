'The most rewarding work I've ever done': Charlestown Santa discusses being Saint Nick, his side gig

Overwhelmed with emotion, Lincoln Crum said he cried the first time he wore the suit and there's never a shortage of joy it brings to those who believe in its magic.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — We know Santa's a busy guy in December, but what is he doing the rest of the year when he's not checking that naughty and nice list?

He's a self-employed, small business owner who goes by Lincoln Crum 11 months out of the year.

"I'm a real estate auctioneer, broker and auctioneer of personal property," Crum said. "It's an emotional business, especially in the estates where people have held onto stuff for so long."

Crum manages a decades-long business of holding onto precious memories and helping families make new ones.

What else would you expect from Santa's side gig?

When he's not undercover at his workshop in Charlestown's square, he's visiting kids across Kentuckiana.

"I have a code I have to live by. It's hard work and it's the most rewarding work I've ever done," he said.

Overwhelmed with emotion, Crum said he cried the first time he wore the suit and there's never a shortage of joy it brings to those who believe in its magic.

"I had three siblings, two brothers and a sister. They took off, all three of them running in sync and just ran into my arms," Crum said. "It was just the most genuine form of love. I love being in this moment, being present."

Just weeks before his biggest night of the year, he walked through the same halls he frequented as a student.

Dozens of River Valley Middle School students surrounded him, listing off their wish lists from new soccer cleats, to Play Station games and books. Their lists continued until it was time to head back to class and back to Santa's workshop.

"The next puzzle is what do I do with this calling? How I impact lives and help people? Whether I have my suit on or small business hat on, that makes me the happiest man on the planet!" Crum said.

Today, you can find Santa all over town. His philanthropy work takes him to local food pantries and community kitchens. He's also big on social media. Check out his Facebook and TikTok.

