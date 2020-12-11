Broccoli Casserole picked as Kentuckians' favorite Thanksgiving side, data finds

Zippia, a career advice website, used Google Trend data from November 2019 to find each state's favorite Thanksgiving side.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Having a rough time trying to find which side dish completes the perfect plate for Thanksgiving? Zippia has you covered.

The career option website used Google Trends from November 2019 to determine what people in each of the 50 states were searching for the most.

The website found that Kentuckians' favorite Thanksgiving side was broccoli casserole. Across the Ohio river in Indiana, the site found that Hoosiers' favorite dish were deviled eggs.

Uniquely enough, Kentucky and Indiana both had selections that weren't made by other states. Although, casseroles were well represented with 10 other states waving that casserole flag high.

Staples like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese led the way, with 10 and seven states choosing those as their favorites, respectively.

Another state that had a lone selection was Maine, which shockingly chose side salad as their favorite side.

