Blue Bell now has Christmas Cookies ice cream to celebrate the holiday season

Peppermint is also a limited-time flavor for the 2020 holiday season.

BRENHAM, Texas — Get your taste buds into the festive spirit this holiday season with new flavors from Blue Bell.

The Texas-based creamery announced Thursday its holiday 2020 flavors: Peppermint as well as Christmas Cookies.

Here's the description:

"Christmas Cookies Ice Cream, back by popular demand, is your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – combined in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout."

These are the same flavors they offered in 2019. In 2018 they featured "Peppermint Bark" ice cream.