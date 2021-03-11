List: 2021 Black Friday sale ads

We gathered up links to some of the most popular stores that are offering Black Friday deals in 2021.

ST. LOUIS — Black Friday isn’t just about snagging deals the day after Thanksgiving anymore. Or lining up for hours outside a store waiting to storm the doors for that year’s must-have toy.

Deals and savings have been debuting earlier the past few years – and that’s especially the case this year amid nationwide supply chain issues and shortages. But stores are still sticking to the retail holiday tradition and rolling out specials this Black Friday, Nov. 26.

Below are some of the most popular stores and big businesses that are offering Black Friday deals and sales in 2021.

Black Friday deals 2021:

Stores back open

Friday will be a day back to work for a lot of retail employees who are getting Thanksgiving off this year. Several big chains announced earlier this fall they would be closed on turkey day, bucking a trend that started several years ago of stores staying open on the holiday.

Return policies

So, what if you shopped even earlier than Black Friday because of all the supply chain delays and issues? Are retailers extending their return policy dates?

5 On Your Side's VERIFY team got that question from a viewer. We found many of the nation's top retailers have announced changes to their return policies that take effect around the time their Black Friday deals start, with refund or exchanges being allowed into January 2022. Read more in the link below.

When is Black Friday 2021?