Baptist Health Louisville continues annual 'Stocking stuffing' event with NICU babies

Continuing with a 29-year tradition, new parents at Baptist Health Louisville will have a little something extra in their stockings this Christmas holiday.

Babies at the hospital received their very own Christmas stockings and special holiday hats. The hats were knitted by volunteers at the hospital.

Some of the babies in the NICU already got the chance to model those new hats in the babies’ first photo shoot, and staff was on hand to do the “stocking stuffing.”

The stockings are purchased from funds raised by the hospital’s Auxiliary through gift shop sales and other fundraising activities.

According to Baptist Health Louisville, when the tradition first started 29 years ago, members of the Auxiliary made the stockings for the babies.

Merry Christmas to these new parents!

