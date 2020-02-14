AXTELL, Texas — The teen years can be hard, awkward and downright uncomfortable, especially on Valentine’s Day. But, one Axtell teen is taking away the stigma that may surround V-Day for some tween and teen girls.

Jayme Wooley's mom is beaming with pride and feeling the love and not just because it’s the day of love, but because her son made a heartwarming request.

“When your 16-year-old tells you he wants to buy EVERY girl a flower at school tomorrow so they feel SPECIAL, you make it happen!” Amy Kathryn Gordon said in a Facebook post.

She definitely made it happen! Amy bought her son, who is a student at Axtell High School, 170 flowers to pass out to the ladies as they showed up at school Friday.

Now, all the young ladies from 6th to 12th grade, who may have been awkwardly waiting to see if their Valentine would come through, will have smiles on their faces.

The girls at Jayme’s school are not the only ones who are all smiles. Amy’s Facebook post has been shared more than 100 times… and counting and has nearly 200 comments of support so far.

“PARENTING GOALS!! Great job!” Karren Lynne said.

“Oh, what a precious heart he has ❤️ and what a special thing for you to make it a possibility.” Michelle Fletcher commented.

“Best kid around I’d say! Somebody put some work into parenting him 🥰,” Cathy Malone Chapman Poston said.

“Your son is such a blessing!! Those young ladies are never going to forget this caring gesture. You've raised a wonderful young man! God bless you!” Sharon Lewis Rodriguez chimed in.

Jayme set up shop right outside the school’s entrance. He placed the flowers in silver tins and gave each girl, and apparently some boys, a flower as they walked into school.

Jayme Wolley poses with two girls and a guy at Axtell High School as he passed out flowers to ever 6th through 12th-grade girl on Valentine's Day 2020.

Amy Kathyrn Gordon

Amy expressed how proud she is to be Jayme's momma, and she very well should be.

Kudos, Jayme. We hope your act of love and kindness spreads like, well, roses.

