ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Twinkling lights, sparkling tinsel – and a spectacular wreath of fire.

The cosmos are putting on quite the Christmas show this year – in the form of an annular solar eclipse.

According to Newsweek, it’s a special kind of eclipse that creates a ‘ring of fire’ effect.

Forbes explains the new moon will be as far from Earth as it gets – and will appear one percent smaller – so it’s not quite big enough to completely cover up the Sun.

The eclipse will be directly visible across parts of Asia and Africa. You can watch from the western hemisphere on Dec. 25 – online.

The Slooh Observatory in the Canary Islands will live stream it after 10 p.m. eastern time here:

RELATED: NORAD is tracking Santa again for Christmas 2019

RELATED: Boeing's Starliner returns to Earth after aborted space mission

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter