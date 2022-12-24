Southern Indiana company spreads holiday cheer to senior citizens

ACBL employees set a company record by providing gifts for over 80 senior citizens in southern Indiana.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANA, USA — A southern Indiana company is spreading some holiday cheer to some local senior citizens.

Employees of the American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL) have been donating their time and money to the 'ACBL Senior Angel' program for over 35 years.

This year, the company set a record by providing gifts for more than 80 senior citizens at Hillcrest Village and Riverview Village senior living.

Riverview Village spokesperson says the donations mean a lot to the residents and they will pass them out during their holiday party.

"It is wonderful to see them open it because they know someone thought of them. I just want to thank everyone at ACBL who donated their time and money to do this", Saundra Bottom, with Riverview Village, says.

The goal of the program is to ensure that residents living in assisted communities have presents to open on Christmas.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.