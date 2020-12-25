Air and road travel numbers significantly down this holiday season

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expected to see just 40% of the passenger traffic it saw during this season last year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Days at the end of December are typically some of the busiest on both the roads and in the sky, with travelers making their way across the country and world to visit family and friends.

But this year – those numbers are a lot lower.

Last Christmas Eve more than 2.5 million people went through TSA. This year that number was just under 850 thousand.

In Louisville, Muhammad Ali international is expected to see just 40% of the passenger traffic it saw from last year during the Christmas - New Year holiday travel period, according to VP of Strategy and Innovation Darrell Watson.

It’s still a homecoming for some, like Amanda Cardwell.

“I’m born and raised from Louisville, so my mom and brother are still here,” Cardwell said.

She left her home in Minnesota around 2:00 a.m. Christmas morning, then drove to Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She then flew to Charlotte and ended her trip in Louisville.

“I’m excited to have this break time to visit with family,” Cardwell said.

But it’s not just air traffic that is slowing down. Fewer people are on the roads too.

Ronald Sweeny drove from Prescott, Wisconsin to Lexington to see his granddaughter.

“We don’t fly we drive wherever we go,” Sweeny said. “It’s a big country, it’s nice to see everything.”

AAA is expecting 34 million fewer travelers this holiday season – a decline of at least 29% from last year.

The pandemic’s impact on travel is high in 2020, but for some family time far outweighed the risk.

“We do the right thing, wear the mask,” said Sweeny. “We made it this far, we should make it out.

►Contact reporter Rose McBride at rmcbride@whas11.com or on Facebook or Twitter.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.