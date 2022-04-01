In a spoof letter, Miyares claimed a quorum wasn't reached when Virginia voted to approve Kentucky's statehood in the 1700s, thus declaring the vote "illegitimate."

NORFOLK, Va. — In the spirit of April Fools' Day, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares released a spoof advisory opinion reclaiming Kentucky as part of the Old Dominion, asserting the Bluegrass State improperly broke away.

Miyares wrote that recently discovered documents show that a quorum wasn't reached when Virginia voted to approve Kentucky's statehood, thus declaring the vote "illegitimate."

He claimed the documents were found in the basement of the Virginia Historical Society during a search for decor for the under-construction tunnel at the State Capitol.

In 1776, what is now Kentucky was declared to be part of Virginia as a county, according to Kentucky Tourism. But once the American Revolutionary War ended, a movement to separate from Virginia began, resulting in nine conventions to discuss the matter. In 1792, Kentucky was made separate and admitted to the Union as the fifteenth state.

Today, I've issued a new Attorney General Opinion.



Recently discovered archives show that the vote to create the Commonwealth of Kentucky was illegitimate.



The Commonwealths are once again united - welcome home. pic.twitter.com/ZBiGzYhbjw — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) April 1, 2022

As a result of this "discovery," Miyares wrote that Kentucky should become Kentucky County once again, saying it is the duty of the attorney general to enforce the law and call balls and strikes.

"Welcome back to the Commonwealth, Daniel Boone," Miyares said in his opinion letter, referring to the frontiersman best known for exploring and settling what is now known as Kentucky.

Miyares said Virginia will "rightfully retake the bluegrass state and all it has to offer," listing out the Kentucky Derby, bourbon, mint juleps and the 11 NCAA basketball championships of the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals.

He then proclaimed that "Colonel Sanders will be sharing his top-secret Kentucky Fried Chicken recipe with the Governor in order to preserve its legacy," adding that KFC and Papa Johns (headquartered in Louisville) will become the official food vendors in Virginia schools.

Miyares continued by saying Virginia will lay claim to the Louisville slugger and bluegrass music. Additionally, he said the University of Kentucky Wildcats will start a "fierce interstate basketball rivalry" with Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia.

Miyares concluded his letter "with kindest regards" by proclaiming the Kentucky Bourbon Trail as the Virginia Bourbon Trail.

"The Commonwealths are once again united - welcome home," Miyares tweeted.

But Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a fellow Republican, didn't take too kindly to Miyares' advisory opinion.

"We will see you in court," Cameron tweeted.

But where things get interesting is that Torren Ecker, a Pennsylvania state representative, swatted down Miyares' opinion letter with a bill he introduced to restore "the original borders of the Providence of Pennsylvania," which includes parts of Virginia.