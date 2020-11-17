'Olaf's Frozen Adventure,' 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town': Here's a list of family holiday specials on WHAS11/ABC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holidays are here again and with everyone toning down gatherings and celebrations due to COVID-19, ABC is offering some family-friendly television to get into the spirit.
THURSDAY, NOV. 26 (THANKSGIVING)
8:00-8:30 p.m. "Olaf's Frozen Adventure"
8:30-9:00 p.m. "Toy Story That Time Forgot"
9:00-11:00 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration" - *new
FRIDAY, NOV. 27
8:00-9:01 p.m. "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"
SUNDAY, NOV. 29
7:00-7:30 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing"
7:30-8:00 p.m. "Disney Prep & Landing 2: Naughty vs. Nice"
MONDAY, NOV. 30
2:00-3:00 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) - *new holiday-themed episode
8:00-9:00 p.m. "The Disney Holiday Singalong" - *new
9:00-10:00 p.m. "CMA Country Christmas" - *new
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
8:00-8:30 p.m. "The Goldbergs" - *new holiday-themed episode
9:30-10:00 p.m. "black-ish" - *new holiday-themed episode
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" - *season premiere
WEDNESDAY, DEC 16
8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight"
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
8:30-9:01 p.m. "Shrek the Halls"
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
7:00-11:00 p.m. "The Sound of Music"
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
2:00-3:00 p.m. "General Hospital" (check local listings) - *new holiday-themed episode
9:00-11:00 p.m. "The Great Christmas Light Fight" - *season finale
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
8:00-10:00 p.m. "The Greatest Showman" - *network broadcast premiere
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
10:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration"
