A closer look at Kentucky, Indiana firework laws ahead of Fourth of July

Before setting those fireworks in your backyard, make sure you know what's allowed and what isn't on both sides of the river.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since a lot of Fourth of July events are canceled this year, Kentuckiana residents may be thinking about popping off their own fireworks for some backyard fun.

Here's a closer look at what's allowed and what isn't in both Kentucky and Indiana.

For the Commonwealth, it really depends on where in the state you live. For example, in Jefferson County, fireworks can't leave the ground.

So, in the Louisville area sparklers, fountains, wheels and spinners can be used. But other fireworks like bottle rockets and roman candles are illegal.

Fireworks should only be used outside and a bucket of water or hose must be nearby if things go sideways. Fireworks can only go off at least 200 feet from any building, person or car.

Also, fireworks should not be altered or combined with anything. The state says not to make any homemade fireworks.

Fireworks are allowed to go off at any time from July 3-5, and normally they are only permitted to go off between 10 a.m. and midnight.

In the Hoosier state, the firework laws are more cut and dry. According to Indiana's Department of Homeland Security, All consumer fireworks are legal. This includes bottle rockets, roman candles and firecrackers.

Consumer fireworks in Indiana can only be used on your property, someone's property who's given you permission to be there, or in special areas designated for consumer fireworks.

During the year, fireworks in Indiana can go off between 9 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. However, on Independence Day, the state permits an extra hour, so fireworks can keep going until midnight.

Cities may also have specific ordinances in addition to state guidelines. In Jeffersonville, fireworks can start June 28 and go through July 9 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on all days, and 10 a.m. to midnight on July Fourth. People can be penalized $100 for their first offense and $250 for their second.

In both states, you have to be at least 18 years old to buy fireworks. You also need a permit if you plan to display them publicly.

