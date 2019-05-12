LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A long-standing tradition in Old Louisville begins on Dec. 7. The 43rd annual Old Louisville Holiday Home Tour kicks off.

On the tour, you can see what Old Louisville is known for the Victorian mansions. These 11 mansions will be available for touring along with townhouses and other buildings.

Organizers say that opening day ticket sales have been strong this year and one of the homes in the tour was recently featured on HGTV's "Outrageous Holiday Houses".

Along with the tour, Evan Williams is hosting a bourbon and egg nog tasting at the Louisville Bourbon Inn. This tasting is part of the ticket for admission.

Interested in lighting up some holiday spirit?

