'This is the only way to go!' Last-minute mall shoppers explain why they waited until Christmas eve to finish the list

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The only difference between Christmas eve 2020 and the previous is that we were not in a pandemic. It didn't appear to matter to shoppers and the malls were prepared with coronavirus safety guidelines in place.

The parking lot of Jefferson Mall was packed with shoppers rushing inside to grab those last-minute items on their Christmas lists.

"I just had an 8-month-old baby so I'm trying to get her some stuff out here too," Dylan Seng said.

Seng said the pandemic has made it hard to get shopping done earlier because of work and watching his budget.

"It's so hard during this year because you got to keep working because of COVID and basically we're just trying to keep the money coming in so that's basically why we're last-minute Christmas shopping," he said.

Senior Marketing Director said the mall has seen a lot more traffic as Christmas nears.

"We have seen a lot more traffic the last few weeks especially the last few days," Sarah Robinson said.

Robinson says it's all about protecting their shoppers.

"We're continually and constantly cleaning common touchpoints throughout the center and we even have an antiviral antimicrobial spray that we have sprayed on surfaces in the common area that helps kill viruses including the coronavirus," Robinson said.

Shoppers also have COVID-19 safety in mind.

"GermX wipes when I leave every time," Seng said.

Shopper Roz McGrouder keeps wipes handy, "got some hand sanitizer in my purse."

"I have washed my poor hands so much that they are so dry and chapped," said shopper Sandy Sheehan.

It was the same story at St. Matthews Mall.

The mall has tables throughout with hand sanitizer, a sign pointing out that face coverings are required and social distancing.

"It's actually not that bad I think it's because we've been here early, but we've been here I think twice in the past week and a half and it was really busy," said shopper Abery Timberlake.

Why wait until the last minute?

"Personally it's because I got paid today so I got paid today and I was like alright I got some money so coming to the mall and I'm going to get some presents," Timberlake said.

But for others, it's just part of the holiday tradition.

"This is the only way to go!" Why is that? "That's the excitement for me in that way I get to pause when agitated and don't cuss nobody out in the traffic," Todd Gilbert Jr.. said.

One shopper said this is her final year doing the last minute thing.

"I know but I told her next year – I got one 5-year-old and the rest is grown so the next year this is the last year for this we will not shop last minute," said Brittany Andrews.