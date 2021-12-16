Gold coin found in Salvation Army red kettle in Avon

The gold coin came wrapped in a dollar bill and inside an envelope that read "Merry Christmas" and "Blessings to You."

AVON, Ind. — The Salvation Army announced Thursday that volunteers found a gold coin in a red kettle in Avon.

The coin, valued at $1,800, was left in a kettle outside the Walmart.

"It was actually kind of funny because the volunteer that was going, opened the kettle and thought, 'who would do this? Who would tape a $1 bill and put change in it?' It was kind of funny because it was almost a little annoying and then this annoying thing became this huge blessing," said Lt. Joshua Hubbard.

"When we receive a gold coin or other precious objects in our kettles, it always is a blessing," said Major Marc Johnson with Salvation Army Indiana. "We receive them every year somewhere in the United States and in many locations. That tells me that there are people who trust the Salvation Army, we do what we say we're going to do."

The Salvation Army will have red kettle bell ringers out through Christmas Eve, and they say they need more volunteers for the home stretch.

“The need this year for that particular volunteer opportunity is really great," Hubbard said. "We've seen less people volunteering in that way, so we've seen less income coming in, less fundraising and that money that we receive helps fund programs like Angel Tree, youth programs, everything that we do."

