LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville adult contemporary station 106.9 WVEZ "flipped the switch" to Christmas music at 9 a.m. November 4.

WHAS11's Daniel Sechtin and superfan Jaylin Huffman helped turn 106.9 into "Louisville's Original Christmas Music Station." The station will now only play Christmas or holiday-themed songs until Christmas night.

While the switch was highly anticipated, it reignited a hotly-contested debate: should Christmas music be played before Thanksgiving?

