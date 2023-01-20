Heine Brothers opens first drive-thru-only location in Fern Creek

Co-Founder and President Mike Mays says "it's "going to be a convenient spot for teachers and students to grab their to-go coffee."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brothers Coffee opened its first drive-thru-only location in Louisville Friday.

According to a press release, the store is located at 7701 Bardstown Road on the right side of Bardstown Road Northbound before I-265.

"We are thrilled to be brewing in Fern Creek," said Co-Founder and President Mike Mays.

He said it's been a highly requested neighborhood.

"It's great being positioned close to Fern Creek High School and Bates Elementary because it's going to be a convenient spot for teachers and students to grab their to-go coffee," said Mays.

Customers will enjoy the same menu offerings of other Heine Brothers locations and take advantage of the loyalty app.

This type of development follows a new trend that caters to the ever-growing quick service culture which has grown through mobile ordering and the pandemic.

Other chains like Wendy's, Burger King and Taco Bell have released similar prototypes.