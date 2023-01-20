Heine Brothers opens first drive-thru-only location in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Heine Brothers Coffee opened its first drive-thru-only location in Louisville Friday.
According to a press release, the store is located at 7701 Bardstown Road on the right side of Bardstown Road Northbound before I-265.
"We are thrilled to be brewing in Fern Creek," said Co-Founder and President Mike Mays.
He said it's been a highly requested neighborhood.
"It's great being positioned close to Fern Creek High School and Bates Elementary because it's going to be a convenient spot for teachers and students to grab their to-go coffee," said Mays.
Customers will enjoy the same menu offerings of other Heine Brothers locations and take advantage of the loyalty app.
This type of development follows a new trend that caters to the ever-growing quick service culture which has grown through mobile ordering and the pandemic.
Other chains like Wendy's, Burger King and Taco Bell have released similar prototypes.
This is the 18th store overall according to the release.