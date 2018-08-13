A West Virginia woman who won hearts over on social media as “the lady who pushed her shopping cart back in the torrential rain”, will not have to push a cart again for a year.

Sue Johnson, who went viral, did what she hoped many others would do.

Officials with Walmart think Johnson did do something special.

The retail giant awarded her with free online grocery pickup where she can get groceries once a week for a year and pick them up right at the door.

Sue Johnson braved a torrential storm last week to return one of our carts—in our book, that makes her a #WalmartLegend! 🎉 For her effort, we’re awarding Sue with a year’s supply of Grocery Pickup so she never has to push a cart through a storm again! 😄 pic.twitter.com/lC4ZMLljji — Walmart (@Walmart) August 10, 2018

Johnson also received a golden cart trophy dubbing her with the official title of “Walmart Legend.”

The video of her pushing the cart has received more than 10 million views on Facebook.

