A West Virginia woman who won hearts over on social media as “the lady who pushed her shopping cart back in the torrential rain”, will not have to push a cart again for a year.
Sue Johnson, who went viral, did what she hoped many others would do.
Officials with Walmart think Johnson did do something special.
The retail giant awarded her with free online grocery pickup where she can get groceries once a week for a year and pick them up right at the door.
Johnson also received a golden cart trophy dubbing her with the official title of “Walmart Legend.”
The video of her pushing the cart has received more than 10 million views on Facebook.
