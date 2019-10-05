LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You never know what you might see at the airport. A woman who was at the Louisville International Airport last month happened upon an unexpected proposal and took photos of the special moment. However, now she can't find the couple and she needs your help.

Donna Fultz posted a photo of a couple hugging outside of the Starbucks at the airport, saying that her friend was trying to find them. Her friend, Sherry, was on her way to catch a flight around 9:35 a.m. on April 28 when she saw a young man proposing to his girlfriend near the security checkpoint. She was touched by the moment and asked the couple if she could take some engagement photos for them with her professional camera.

They consented and gave Sherry their contact information. In the hustle of catching her flight, though, she lost the paper with the young woman's email. Through her friend, Sherry posted on Facebook, hoping to find the couple once again.

"I am hoping that the beautiful things can be sent to the protagonists for their lifetime memory," she said in the Facebook post. The post has been shared over 2,000 since Thursday.

If you have any information on the mystery couple, you can email Sherry at qzou_99@yahoo.com.

