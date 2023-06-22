Superheroes surprise Norton Children's Hospital patients outside their windows

Iron Man, Superman, and Spider-Man teamed up with Cookie Monster and Elmo as they propelled down the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a group of superheroes making a pit stop at Norton's Children's Hospital Thursday morning.

Iron Man, Superman, and Spider-Man teamed up with Cookie Monster and Elmo as they propelled down the hospital -- and stepped in as window cleaners.

The crew from Pro Clean International do this every year, trading in their cleaning supplies for capes and masks while spreading smiles to kids and their families on the other side of the glass.

Many of them have been on the other side themselves, so they're always happy to do it.

"There's always that moment when they turn over and look at you, and you know they see you. You see them. There's that smile, that moment of joy, and an opportunity to have some fun. The parents love it and the staff really love it as well. It's just a great opportunity to give back," Joseph Haist, CEO of Pro Clean International, said.

Haist says he has a special needs child who was born blind, so he's spent up to three weeks in this same hospital. He knows what it's like to need moments like these to take you out of your reality.

