WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — For Valentine's Day, you may give your sweetie some chocolates or a handmade gift, but one woman gave her husband the gift of life.

When Richard Lawson was told he needed a kidney last fall, his wife Lynn immediately stepped up to see if she could give him one of hers.

"He was very hesitant. He was not crazy about me doing it," Lynn Lawson said. "But I said if I'm going to ask other people to do, then I'm going to volunteer first, and what are the chances we will be a match. We were."

Richard Lawson considered himself blessed to not only old spend a short on the transplant list, but to receive a kidney from who he's always considered his perfect match.

"I'm mean what do you tell someone giving you life? I want to make the best of it," Richard Lawson said.

Richard Lawson's surgeon at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said by Richard getting a living kidney he's actually helping others!

"He was willing to receive that kidney and in doing that he actually gave to others because there were others behind him in the line. And when someone gets out of that line, the whole line gets shorter." surgeon Dr. Allen Farney said.

The Lawsons have been married for 38 years.

Their advice to other couples is to always work as a team.

If you want to learn more about being a living donor direct your calls or emails here.

Email: livingdonation@wakehealth.edu

Phone: 336-713-5685

