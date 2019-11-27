LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s always hard to get a family all together, especially a big one.

With five kids ages three to 19 and a support system stretching far, the Grose’s call their family a village.

"It's completely busy, always moving. something always happening," Barbara Grose said. "Our kids are great. They have huge hearts and they just want to help each other and help others."

Time for the family have recently included trips to the hospital. The youngest daughter, Katrina, has cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and was most recently diagnosed with chronic pancreatitis.

"No one knows what the future will hold for her," Barbara said. "But she's capable of anything."

Katrina is non-verbal and largely unable to move without help, but the family said that doesn’t get her down. They describe her as a "pure joy."

"You could have the worst day ever, but you come in and she smiles or laughs at you. Everything's better," Bob Grose said.

Katrina didn’t choose her conditions but even knowing the challenges that come with them, the Grose’s still chose her.

"Something we had said when we brought Katrina in, we understood that she comes with some limitations and that was in some ways going to slow us down," Barbara said. "But while she was going to open or broaden our horizons as far as like her limitations, and what that means, we were going to broaden hers."

Bob and Barbara Grose foster children through St. Joseph Children’s home but say they always knew they had room for more in their hearts.

"We knew from the beginning of our marriage that eventually we would foster and adopt children," Barbara said. "Family does not have to be blood by any means. At all."

After falling in love with Katrina, the Grose family fostered and then adopted her knowing they were ready for any of the challenges.

"It kind of makes me sad to realize at one point we were so scared. We were like I think it's too much. She's too complicated for us," Bob said. "There was no way that we were gonna miss out on this adoption. This little girl is amazing."

Before adopting her, the Grose's sat down their two oldest children to get their thoughts first.

"We had to sit our older two down and say 'you know if something were to happen to us god forbid, are you willing to take care of her?,'" Barbara said. "And both of them were like 'yeah.'"

Katrina might not have had a home for this Thanksgiving, but if home is where the heart is, there is no home or family for the Grose’s without Katrina.

"We cant imagine life without her at this moment and we feel completely led to be here and that she is our daughter. One hundred percent," Barbara said.

"St. Joe’s believes that every child, no matter their background, deserves safety and love, and they will not quit until every child has a family. When you have the village of St. Joe’s staff, volunteers, and supporters behind you, anything is possible. Thanks to that village, Katrina found her forever family with Barbara and Bobby Grose," Christina Miller, with St. Joe's, said.

Miller says November is National Adoption Month. If you want to find out more about how to take the first steps towards adoption, you can visit St. Joe's website at www.sjkids.org or by calling St. Joe’s at 502-893-0241.

►Contact reporter Tyler Emery at temery@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@TylerWHAS11) and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.