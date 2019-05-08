LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The University of Louisville has a new alumnus and he’s a very special veteran.

Ohio resident Larry Byers McKillip is a Navy veteran who served in Vietnam and has stage four cancer.

McKillip was unable to finish his education in 1979 at the university when he needed to take care of his parents. He a transferred to UofL after attending community college for two years.

President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi was on hand to give him an actual associate's degree in Recreational Education and McKillip also received a certificate from the College of Education and Human Development.

Byers was also named an adopted alumni and says receiving the actual degree was a complete surprise.

“It's indescribable because it's something that I've wanted for so long. And felt like that something was missing in my life. And now I feel so fortunate that you all have seen fit to let me have it.”

It turns out that McKillip actually had enough credits to get an associate degree from the university but it was back when they didn't offer that as an option.

