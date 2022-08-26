Terri Hughes won't need to pay a mortgage on her house anymore, ensuring affordable housing for generations to come.

VALRICO, Fla. — A grandmother living in Valrico stepped foot into her newly renovated home Friday which all came at no cost.

Terri Hughes lived in an old wooden house with a termite problem for 33 years. On top of that, her declining health put her out of the workforce making it harder to do repairs.

But that all turned around after a nonprofit called Rebuilding Together partnered with Hillsborough County leaders putting in $225,000 for renovations.

The 67-year-old was given the keys to her new home Friday.

She says she was completely shocked to see the outcome, expecting a quaint, safe home to live in. But instead, Hughes and her family took their first steps into a modernized, 1,217 square foot home with two beds and baths — featuring the latest energy-saving technology.

"Next to the birth of my grandson and daughter, it's the happiest day of my life," Hughes said. "I am extremely blessed and the fact that I'm standing here and I've got a safe place for the rest of my life. It doesn't get better than that."

Even better news — Hughes won't need to pay a mortgage with this program. Instead, a lien will be placed on the home for 20 years. After that, the lien will be forgiven.