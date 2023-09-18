'They’re strong, resilient and can keep moving forward': Cancer patients, families receive red carpet treatment

This year, 60 patients participated.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In an effort to help support cancer patients, this annual event "captured the moment" with the patients their families.

In a news release, the UofL Health-Brown Cancer Center announced its annual tradition "Capturing the Moment" happened Monday afternoon.

“Cancer changes who we are and reflects who we are, and I want to honor that for each patient and let them see when they look in the mirror, at the pictures on the walls, that they’re strong, resilient and can keep moving forward,” UofL Health’s Dr. Megan B. Nelson said. Nelson is the founder of Capturing the Moment and a cancer survivor herself.

Patients and their families received the red carpet treatment at Gilda's Club in the Highlands, along with a free photoshoot.

This year, 60 patients participated, which is the largest group yet according to the release.

