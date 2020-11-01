LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Most basketball games begin with the singing of the national anthem.

But the performer at Friday's Central High School game wasn't your typical singer.

WHAS11 photojournalist Andrew Conniff was there as Army Specialist Michael LaMar turned the anthem into a surprise his family will be talking about for years to come.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.