Struggling widow gets unexpected help from good Samaritan

When Rachel Dutton's husband died in October, friends and strangers stepped in to make sure their sons would still have a merry Christmas without their dad.

A friend of the struggling mother of two got a message from a stranger who, out of nowhere, wanted to help. The mother's friends had already started a campaign to help make sure her two children will have a good Christmas after losing their father.

Brittany Uceda described Rachel Dutton as a someone who would rarely ask anyone for help. Her husband Casey Dutton's health got worse this year after he started having heart issues.

"Rachel is a very hard-working woman and her boys are very young," Uceda said.

Now, Uceda wants nothing more for Rachel Dutton and her two sons to have a merry Christmas — their first without Casey. The 30-year-old father died Oct. 22 from congestive heart failure. His biggest joy came from his two sons, ages 2 and 5.

Although Casey had heart health challenges, he always made time for his boys.

A stranger jumps into a campaign to help a struggling mother of two who lost her husband...give them a Christmas to Remember!!! @WTHRcom @scoopjefferson @lindsayadamss @racheldutton111 pic.twitter.com/vwnst3EdQ0 — Steve Scoop Jefferson (@scoopjefferson) November 27, 2020

"Her and Casey lived life on their own," Uceda said. "They took care of their own bills. They raised those boys by themselves. They rarely asked for help, which is why we wanted to do this."

As Uceda and two other friends planned out help for Casey's boys, Lindsay Adams learned about Rachel's loss and wanted to find a way to help. Adams, a single mother herself, posted messages on the Nextdoor app asking people to donate toys and clothing for boys ages 2 and 5.

"I thought if there is any way I could impact this woman's life for the positive and help her, I am totally down for that," Adams said.

Rachel's friends encouraged her to create a GoFundMe page. The money raised will help cover past-due funeral expenses for Casey and help with the Rachel's living expenses for their sons.

They also set up an Amazon wish list. They realized help from a total stranger's post could actually make huge difference. What else amazed them is that Lindsay Adam doesn't even live in the same city as Rachel and her sons.

Uceda said, "I don't know Lindsay. We've been talking over the past week but but I feel like that's not new for her."

"How do you explain to a 2- and 5-year-old that daddy's not coming home?" Adams said. "The vast majority of this has been God and he just used me to get this out."