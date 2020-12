Santa and his helpers were also on hand to help distribute Guardian Angel Tree gifts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 100 families in Kentuckiana received Christmas baskets full of food and household items, thanks to St. Stephen Church and their Family Life Center.

The baskets were a blessing to families in need across the area who picked up their baskets Wednesday

