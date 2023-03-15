Gov. Beshear receives 'kindness wreath' from Louisville students

For every act of kindness completed during February, students tied a ribbon on the wreath until it was finished.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Each year, students at St. Matthews Elementary school create a "kindness wreath" and donate it to a person or organization that displays kindness.

On Wednesday, the students chose to donate this year's wreath to Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

"As governor, it's my job to be kind, to be kind to you," the governor told the students. "To do everything I can to be kind to the commonwealth and create the very best opportunities, the safest places, the warmest environments that we can all over Kentucky."

The wreath is made during kindness month, which takes place in February.

For every act of kindness completed during the month, students tied a ribbon on the wreath until it was finished.

According to the students, they chose Beshear because of the kindness he has shown to public school students during his time in office.

