Martha Kilpatrick, known as Ms. Martha, has been working as a school crossing guard since 1994.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Instead of raising a stop sign by the crosswalk, a Rockdale crossing guard waved a bouquet of flowers. The sweet surprise came from the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office on her 83rd birthday.

Martha Kilpatrick, known as Ms. Martha, was working her regular shift at Honey Creek Elementary when the sheriff's office surprised her with flowers and sang happy birthday to her.

"I was shocked, I really wasn't expecting that," Ms. Martha said.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook to celebrate Ms. Martha on her special day and thanked her for the 28 years she has worked as a crossing guard in the county. She began her service as a crossing guard in 1994.

"She's there every day, the school told me. Rain, dry, hot, cold. You can always count on Ms. Martha being out there at the front of the school to welcome everybody to the school," Corporal Helton said.

Corporal Helton, pictured below, added that he remembers seeing Ms. Martha out directing traffic and working as a school crossing guard when he was attending Rockdale County School.