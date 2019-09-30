LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The love for Rock N’ Roll was at an all-time high at the Louder Than Life Festival.

Music icon and reality star Bret Michaels wasn’t in attendance this weekend but for a local couple, there was still some “Rock of Love.”

Louder Than Life crew member Mark Blasko and his wife decided to get hitched festival.

Six men held electric guitars as the bride walked down a makeshift aisle.

Six men hold up electric guitars as the bride and groom begin to walk down the aisle at the Louder Than Life Festival.

Kristine Ashton-Magnuson

Their officiant even gave nod to legendary rockers Jimi Hendrix and Nikki Six in the wedding vows.

The happy couple literally rocked out with their rings out.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

RELATED: Louder Than Life wraps up 'Tri-festa' series

RELATED: Louder Than Life marks audio maximum at 105 decibels

RELATED: Louder Than Life is self-imposing a 105-decibel limit. What does that sound like?

RELATED: Ahead of Louder Than Life, festival producers address concerns over water, noise