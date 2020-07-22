Two Riley Kids celebrate going home with new hearts

The farewell celebration for Teddy and Aidyn was extra special because of difficult times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Riley Kids headed home this week after receiving new hearts.

Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health shared video of back-to-back days of farewell celebrations for four-year-old Aidyn and a boy nicknamed "Teddy."

The heart floor at the hospital sees a lot of very sick children. This year has been especially hard, due to visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That means the little moments of joy can really make a difference.