Two Riley Kids celebrate going home with new hearts

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Riley Kids headed home this week after receiving new hearts.
Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health shared video of back-to-back days of farewell celebrations for four-year-old Aidyn and a boy nicknamed "Teddy."
The heart floor at the hospital sees a lot of very sick children. This year has been especially hard, due to visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Watch more from Riley Hospital
That means the little moments of joy can really make a difference.
Teddy spend nearly a year on the transplant list. He said he was most excited to "play with my cats and not eat bland food all day" when he gets home.