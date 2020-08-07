PRP fire department helps couple deliver baby

The fire crew was glad to lend a hand to the couple, who couldn't make it in time as they were heading from Fort Knox to a Louisville hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a Facebook post by the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department, firefighters helped a couple deliver a baby Monday.

The station located on Dixie Hwy. was notified that a woman was in labor and that her water had just broke. The couple was traveling from Fort Knox to a Louisville hospital for the birth but did not think they would make it in time.

The couple decided to call 911 for assistance and stopped at PRP's fire station.

Within minutes of arrival, the crew helped the woman give birth and once delivered the new mom and baby girl were transported to the hospital.

Hallie Mae Darden was born at 7:51 p.m. Monday and weighed 6lbs 10oz. The new mom and Hallie were discharged from the hospital today.

Congratulations to the Darden's!

