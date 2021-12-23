x
Heartwarming

Norton Hospital's tiniest patients celebrate their first Christmas

These babies are celebrating their first Christmas in the NICU, so hospital staff hosted a party for their families.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The tiniest patients at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital are in the holiday spirit.

Of course they had to put on their holiday outfits as well, complete with snowballs, Christmas cookies and Rudolph.

Check out these adorable photos below:

All is calm, all is bright as the tiniest patients in the Norton Healthcare NICU celebrate their first Christmas.

