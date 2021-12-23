Norton Hospital's tiniest patients celebrate their first Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The tiniest patients at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital are in the holiday spirit.
These babies are celebrating their first Christmas in the NICU, so hospital staff hosted a party for their families.
Of course they had to put on their holiday outfits as well, complete with snowballs, Christmas cookies and Rudolph.
Check out these adorable photos below:
PHOTOS | 'All is bright': NICU babies celebrate first Christmas at Norton HealthCare
