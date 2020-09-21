Residents at Bardstown assisted living facility looking for pen pals

There's nothing quite like getting a handwritten letter in the mail. These residents in Bardstown would love to hear from you!

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The coronavirus pandemic has been an isolating experience for pretty much everyone. Those living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities are even more susceptible to loneliness since they haven’t been able to have visitors for months.

To help combat these struggles, the Bluegrass Assisted Living facility in Bardstown is going old school - helping its residents create connections through a pen pal program.

“Our friends at BAL would love to hear from our community,” the facility posted on Facebook. The facility shared a series of photos of residents holding whiteboards with “Will you be my pen pal?” written on them. The whiteboards also share the residents’ names and interests.

Fourteen residents are featured in the facility’s post. The one couple in the group, Charles and Irma, are fans of dogs and watching football. Shirley likes country music and Bob would love to talk to someone who likes hunting and being outside.

Many residents are just looking for people who enjoy eating, reading and making new friends.

"We can't wait to hear from you," the facility said in its post.

If you’d like to be a pen pal to one of the residents, you can send a letter to this address:

Bluegrass Assisted Living Facility – Bardstown

(Pen Pal name here)

107 Thurway Drive

Bardstown, KY 40004

Since it was published on Sept. 17, the Facebook post has been shared more than 600 times.

