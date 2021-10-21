ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story.
Everyone deserves to enjoy a nice day at the beach!
Lifeguards in Orange Beach, Alabama went above and beyond to make sure a 95-year-old woman did just that while on vacation with her family.
According to Orange Beach Surf Rescue, during a recent visit, Ms. Dottie Schneider was unable to walk through the sand on her own. So every day for a week, lifeguards would meet Schneider and help her down to her beach chairs and would escort her back to the condo.
Grateful for the act of kindness, the lifeguards say Schneider’s family thanked them with a fridge full of food.