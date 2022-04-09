'It gives them hope.' | Louisville family gifts NICU families the 'ordinary amongst the unordinary.'

Amanda Lynch remembers how gifts and gestures helped her family during her daughter's stay in the NICU. "It just brightens your day," she said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Amanda Lynch said the day her now seven-year-old daughter was born "was unexpected." She was at work when her contractions began, much earlier than expected, and her doctor told her to go to the hospital.

Two-and-a-half hours later, Eleanor was born at just 28 weeks.

Amanda and her husband Adam then spent ten weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital.

"We kinda lived here with having two kids back at home," Amanda said. "Just back and forth and just doing what we could."

Amanda said she remembers how gifts and gestures brightened her family's day during their daughter's stay in the NICU. Now, the Lynch family is doing the same for other families and showing them that they are not alone.

Amanda said that since Eleanor's birth, the Lynch family holds an annual chili cookoff to raise money to make gift baskets for families in the NICU.

"We know the feeling of what it feels like to get something little one day," she said. "It just brightens your day because there are good days, bad days, tough days. So, you never know what you're going to get walking in that day to see your baby."

This year, they donated 40 baskets filled with items that families would normally get if their babies had been born at term including diapers, wipes, bibs, burp cloths, onesies and snacks for the parents.

There are also a few special items like a handmade stuffed hippo, two books, and several gift cards to restaurants around the hospital, which Amanda says is one of the most important items.

"Having people drop off meals at our house helped tremendously," she said. "But being able to come here, and visit your child, and just walk across the street to get something to eat, to take a break, was nice."

Lisa Nolley, an RN at the Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital NICU, said she helped deliver Eleanor during her birth and that the family contacts her every year about donating the baskets.

"They put so much into this," Nolley said. "They're willing to give back says a lot about them and it makes us feel good because we made an impression on them."

Nolley said the baskets can give families hope, "because we can tell them the story of how these baskets got here and who provided them."

"It's ordinary things," she said. "But it's ordinary things amongst the unordinary. People don't expect to be in the NICU, and so, anything that we can provide to them, or they can be given, that makes things more normal, I think helps those families in the process that they go through in the NICU."

