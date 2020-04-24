SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. — Seniors at North Bullitt High School won’t get to experience the traditions they’ve been waiting on for years, but the people who watched them grow over their high school years didn’t want them to feel left out.

Teachers and staff at North Bullitt High School went around to the 259 homes of the seniors to give them a special surprise.

“We tried to keep it under wraps as much as possible,” North Bullitt Assistant Principal Jessica Sturgeon said. “We wanted them either to wake up to the signs or drive up to their house and see the signs.”

The signs are a small token of accomplishment for the students’ four years in high school and a reminder that even though they aren’t physically in school, their teachers and staff are still supporting them.

“The day to day, not seeing your kids in class, not knowing if they’re okay, not being able to deliver that extra instruction is very tough,” North Bullitt math teacher Casey Bannon said.

Bannon teaches juniors and seniors and is also involved in athletics.

“Seeing these spring sports seniors not get a final season of baseball, softball, track, tennis,” Bannon said. “That’s been hard too.”

She wanted to help bring smiles to the seniors faces and see her coworkers for a bit too.

The seniors have handled uncertainty with turnover of staff and teachers over their four years, and the North Bullitt staff is confident they will handle this uncertainty as well.

“It’s heartbreaking for us but we love the class of 2020, we believe in them,” Sturgeon said. “We know they’re resilient and they’re still going to go on and do great things in spite of this.”

Sturgeon said there is a tentative graduation planned for October.

