In honor of American Heart Month, each baby born at Baptist will receive a free red hat. The first batch of hats were given to the newborns on Friday, February 7 on Go Red For Women Day.

The gift is to raise awareness of heart disease in both women and infants.

Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month. Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month. Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month. Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month. Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month. Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month. Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month. Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month. Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month. Newborns at Baptist Health Louisville will receive a handmade red hat in honor of American Heart Month.

Volunteers, employees and employee family members donate their time and yarn to make the crocheted or knitted hats.

The special hats vary in design and shade of red. Every year as a way to recognize Heart Month, hundreds of red hats are made and donated.

To learn more about heart health, click here.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.











